Russia-Ukraine border crisis hits DRL, stock dips 2.5%

Russia-Ukraine tensions have hit pharma stocks in India with DRL down over 2.5 percent as it is a significant market for the company.

The Russia-Ukraine border crisis has seen the global markets slide and pharma stocks in India have taken a hit with the Nifty Pharma down 4.6 percent in the past month. Both the countries are key markets for the drug major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) as well as other pharmaceutical players like Cipla, Sun Pharma and Glenmark Pharma.

A lot of pharmaceutical companies have exposure to the Russian market. Sun Pharma, Cipla, Lupin, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma but Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is one of the companies that have the most significant presence when it comes to Russia as well as Ukraine. Key geographies for the company includes Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and CIS includes Ukraine. The stock at the time of publishing is down 2.6 percent in day trade.

As of FY21, Russia was around 8.3 percent of their total sales, they have key products and they are ranked amongst 200 of the best-selling products in Russia. Russia in terms of sales was down 6 percent year on year (YoY) in FY21 to Rs 1,580 crore and it has been a good performing market, it was up 10.8 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2016 to 2020 and they expect it to grow to 11 to 14 percent from 2021 to 2025.

For DRL, CIS countries are around 4 percent of sales. In FY21 CIS plus other countries were up around 15 percent.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra decoding the impact of the worsening international border situation for the pharma companies particularly DRL.

