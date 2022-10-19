    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News stocks News

    Rushil Decor invests Rs 500 crore for state-of-the-art MDF plant in Andhra Pradesh

    CNBCTV18.com

    The plant has a potential to generate revenue worth Rs 1,000 crore at peak capacity.

    Rushil Decor has set up a state-of-the-art future boards or Medium Density Fiberboard plant in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of over Rs 500 crore.
    The plant employs fully-automatic robotic production and is located close to raw material sourcing agroforestry-plantations.
    Rushil Decor's long-term vision is to boost indigenous production capacity and operational efficiency and this investment is a step in that direction.
    At peak capacity, the plant will produce 2.4 lakh cubic meters of MDF and will rank among the largest manufacturing plants in the world. The plant has a potential to generate revenue worth Rs 1,000 crore at peak capacity.
    The plant will further boost the nation's existing capacity to produce MDF, reduce costly imports and save on foreign exchange reserves, according to the company.
    According to industry insights, growing consumer awareness and a wide range of applications is driving increased adoption and consumption of MDF in India. The industry is expected to double in size to Rs 6,000 crore in 2026 from Rs 3,000 crore currently.
    Driving this growth will be the work from home (WFH) furniture market which is expected to be worth $3.49 billion by financial year 2026.
    Shares of Rushil Decor ended 0.5 percent lower at Rs 477.
