Ruchi Soya FPO subscription declines as some investors withdraw applications

Subscription to edible oil maker Ruchi Soya's follow-on public offer (FPO) declined on Tuesday after market regulator SEBI allowed investors to withdraw their applications for a temporary period. The subscription numbers came down as investors across categories began to withdraw their applications.

SEBI's order came after Ruchi Soya's FPO closed on Monday with the share sale subscribed about 3.6 times

The total subscription of Ruchi Soya Industries' FPO declined to 2.58 times from 3.59 times, as investors across categories brought down their bids by 4.95 crore to 12.61 crore. The FPO comprised a total of 4.89 crore shares.

In the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category, the subscription came down to 1.6 times from 2.2 times, as investors withdrew 84 lakh bids.

In the non-institutional investor category -- also known as the high net worth individual investor category -- the booking came down to nine times from 11.75 times with the withdrawal of 2.9 crore bids, and in the retail category, the subscription came down to 40 percent from 90 percent with the withdrawal of 1.23 crore bids.

In the quota reserved for employees, the subscription came down to 4.5 times from 7.7 times with the withdrawal of 32,000 bids.

On Monday, the regulator asked bankers of Ruchi Soya -- controlled by yoga guru Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved -- to give an option to investors to withdraw their bids citing "circulation of unsolicited SMS" about the share sale.

JN Gupta, Former ED at SEBI and MD at Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), told CNBC-TV18 that in his view, the regulator should not have given the choice of withdrawing bids to institutional and HNI investors.

Ruchi Soya Industries said in a regulatory filing that it has come across some messages on social media "speculating" about investment opportunities in the FPO and the company shares being available at discount to the market price. The company claimed the message has not been issued by it or any of its directors, promoters or group companies.

The company said bidders will have the option to withdraw their bids from March 28 till March 30. The company said that no fresh bids will be accepted as the subscription window has closed.

Ruchi Soya also said it has lodged an FIR in Haridwar to investigate the messages under the IT Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Prior to the FPO, the company had raised Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors.