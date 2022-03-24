Ruchi Soya FPO: Public offering subscribed 8% on Day 1; retail portion booked 13%

Patanjali Ayurved Group-controlled Ruchi Soya Industries' follow-on public offering (FPO) saw a slow start on the first day of the bidding. As of 1 pm, the issue was subscribed close to 8 percent, with total applications coming in for 36.9 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 4.89 crore equity shares.

Edible oil maker Ruchi Soya Industries launched a follow-on public offer (FPO) worth up to Rs 4,300 crore on Thursday. The FPO will close for subscription on March 28.

The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 13 percent. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) were yet to subscribe to the offer.

Also Read:

The offer size was cut from 6.6 million to 4.89 million shares after the FMCG company, which is supported by yoga guru Ramdev, raised Rs 1,290 million from anchor investors the day before. The offer's price range has been set at Rs 615-650 per share.

Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at ShareIndia, said, "Although the financials of Ruchi Soya are a bit weak, given the company’s strong base and background, and the demand for its products, investors may subscribe to this FPO."

"Due to the indefinite war between Ukraine and Russia, a hike in edible oil prices, as well as a shortage in supply, seems around the corner, at least for the short term. India's 90 percent sunflower oil requirement is catered by Ukraine and Russia, and sunflower oil comprises 15 percent of most edible oil brands," added Singh.