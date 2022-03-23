Ruchi Soya FPO: A look at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT)

Ruchi Soya Industries is set to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) worth up to Rs 4,300 crore on Thursday, March 24. This will make the country's largest manufacturer of edible oil the first company to relist its shares after the undergoing a bankruptcy process.
is controlled by yoga guru Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved, which owns 98.9 percent in the edible oil maker. The company aims to utilise the proceeds of the public offer to meet its debt obligations and for other corporate purposes.
Here's a look at key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) for Ruchi Soya:
StrengthsOne of the biggest FMCG companies in IndiaOne of the largest fully integrated edible oil refiners in the countryStrong promoter pedigree of Patanjali group, experienced management (company has managed to turn around its operations, generate profits after takeover)It leverages Patanjali's sourcing capabilities, technical know-how, synergy in product portfolioIts products enjoy a strong brand recognitionExtensive pan-India distribution networkCompany has a history of managing volatility in commodity, forex markets'Take or pay' agreement with Patanjali that ensures sufficient cash flow
WeaknessesInability to predict changes in market demand, consumer preferencesSignificant dependence on sale of edible oil products such as palm and soybean oilCompany depends almost entirely on third-party suppliers for raw material availabilityCompany has no operating experience in nutraceuticals business, which it entered in June 2021Company is involved in certain litigation proceedings, any adverse outcome in which can hurt its businessCompany has seen negative cash flows from operating activities in the pastSome of company's loan agreements contain restrictive covenantsCertain intellectual property rights may not be adequately protected against third party infringementThere have been certain lapses in compliance with provisions of Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations in the past
OpportunitiesCompany can leverage Patanjali brandIt can enhance synergies with Patanjali's food portfolio
ThreatsUnfavourable local and global weather patternsCOVID or widespread public health emergencies in future can hurt business
