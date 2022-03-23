Ruchi Soya FPO: A look at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT)

Ruchi Soya Industries is set to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) worth up to Rs 4,300 crore on Thursday, March 24. This will make the country's largest manufacturer of edible oil the first company to relist its shares after the undergoing a bankruptcy process.

Ruchi Soya is controlled by yoga guru Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved, which owns 98.9 percent in the edible oil maker. The company aims to utilise the proceeds of the public offer to meet its debt obligations and for other corporate purposes.

Here's a look at key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) for Ruchi Soya:

Strengths

One of the biggest FMCG companies in India

One of the largest fully integrated edible oil refiners in the country

Strong promoter pedigree of Patanjali group, experienced management (company has managed to turn around its operations, generate profits after takeover)

It leverages Patanjali's sourcing capabilities, technical know-how, synergy in product portfolio

Its products enjoy a strong brand recognition

Extensive pan-India distribution network

Company has a history of managing volatility in commodity, forex markets

'Take or pay' agreement with Patanjali that ensures sufficient cash flow

Weaknesses

Inability to predict changes in market demand, consumer preferences

Significant dependence on sale of edible oil products such as palm and soybean oil

Company depends almost entirely on third-party suppliers for raw material availability

Company has no operating experience in nutraceuticals business, which it entered in June 2021

Company is involved in certain litigation proceedings, any adverse outcome in which can hurt its business

Company has seen negative cash flows from operating activities in the past

Some of company's loan agreements contain restrictive covenants

Certain intellectual property rights may not be adequately protected against third party infringement

There have been certain lapses in compliance with provisions of Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations in the past

Opportunities

Company can leverage Patanjali brand

It can enhance synergies with Patanjali's food portfolio

Threats

Unfavourable local and global weather patterns