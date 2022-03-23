0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Ruchi Soya FPO: A look at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT)

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Mini

Ruchi Soya's follow-on public offer (FPO) worth up to Rs 4,300 crore will hit the Street on March 24. Ruchi Soya is controlled by yoga guru Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved.

Ruchi Soya FPO: A look at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT)
Ruchi Soya Industries is set to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) worth up to Rs 4,300 crore on Thursday, March 24. This will make the country's largest manufacturer of edible oil the first company to relist its shares after the undergoing a bankruptcy process.
Ruchi Soya is controlled by yoga guru Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved, which owns 98.9 percent in the edible oil maker. The company aims to utilise the proceeds of the public offer to meet its debt obligations and for other corporate purposes.
ALSO READ
Here's a look at key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) for Ruchi Soya:
Strengths
  • One of the biggest FMCG companies in India
  • One of the largest fully integrated edible oil refiners in the country
  • Strong promoter pedigree of Patanjali group, experienced management (company has managed to turn around its operations, generate profits after takeover)
  • It leverages Patanjali's sourcing capabilities, technical know-how, synergy in product portfolio
  • Its products enjoy a strong brand recognition
  • Extensive pan-India distribution network
  • Company has a history of managing volatility in commodity, forex markets
  • 'Take or pay' agreement with Patanjali that ensures sufficient cash flow
    • Weaknesses
    • Inability to predict changes in market demand, consumer preferences
    • Significant dependence on sale of edible oil products such as palm and soybean oil
    • Company depends almost entirely on third-party suppliers for raw material availability
    • Company has no operating experience in nutraceuticals business, which it entered in June 2021
    • Company is involved in certain litigation proceedings, any adverse outcome in which can hurt its business
    • Company has seen negative cash flows from operating activities in the past
    • Some of company's loan agreements contain restrictive covenants
    • Certain intellectual property rights may not be adequately protected against third party infringement
    • There have been certain lapses in compliance with provisions of Companies Act and SEBI Listing Regulations in the past
      • Opportunities
      • Company can leverage Patanjali brand
      • It can enhance synergies with Patanjali's food portfolio
        • Threats
        • Unfavourable local and global weather patterns
        • COVID or widespread public health emergencies in future can hurt business
          • (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
          Tags
          Next Article

          Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 304 pts lower, Nifty gives up 17,250; VIX jumps 3%; HDFC, Kotak Bank, Airtel drop 2-3%

          next story

          Market Movers

          Currency

          CompanyPriceChng%Chng
          View More