  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Rs 15,000,000,000,000! That’s the value of Reliance Industries; Here are key milestones to the journey

Updated : September 11, 2020 04:46 PM IST

On Friday, RIL's stock ended 0.18 percent higher at Rs 2,318.85 apiece with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 15.68 lakh crore.
The RIL partly paid shares gained 1.84 percent to close at Rs 1,420.15 with a market capitalisation of Rs 60,019.36 crore on the BSE.
Rs 15,000,000,000,000! That’s the value of Reliance Industries; Here are key milestones to the journey

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 results preview: Here's what to expect

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 results preview: Here's what to expect

Future Supply Chain Solutions Q1 net loss widens to Rs 55.40 crore

Future Supply Chain Solutions Q1 net loss widens to Rs 55.40 crore

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement