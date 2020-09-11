Rs 15,000,000,000,000! That’s the value of Reliance Industries; Here are key milestones to the journey

The energy-to-telecom-to-digital conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has become India's first and only company to cross a market capitalisation of Rs 15 lakh crore.

On Friday, RIL's stock ended 0.18 percent higher at Rs 2,318.85 apiece with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 15.68 lakh crore. The RIL partly paid shares gained 1.84 percent to close at Rs 1,420.15 with a market capitalisation of Rs 60,019.36 crore on the BSE. This took the combined market capitalisation of RIL to Rs 16.28 lakh crore.

The stock has risen over 167 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 867.82 apiece hit on March 23, 2020.

RIL market capitalisation was Rs 5 lakh crore in July 2017. It took nearly two years and four months to add another Rs 5 lakh crore to the market capitalisation and make it Rs 10 lakh crore on November 28, 2019.

However, from there, in just ten months, the market capitalisation of the company rose by another 5 lakh crore to Rs 15 lakh crore on September 10, 2020.

The achievement comes after a stellar rally in the stock price post a slew of investments worth Rs 1,52,056 crore in the company’s retail arm Jio Platforms from companies such as Google, Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, PIF, Silver Lake, L Catterton, among others.

The company also announced that US-based private equity fund Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore for a 1.75 equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail holding arm of Reliance Industries.

Reliance Retail operates India's largest retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000-odd stores nationwide.

In August, Reliance Retail Ventures announced the acquisition of the Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,713 crore.

Meanwhile, over the next 3-5 years, Reliance Jio is expected to have 500 million mobile users, offer broadband services to 20-25 million households and cater to 12-15 million SMEs.

Brokerages are also bullish on the stock. Morgan Stanley said it expects RIL to emerge stronger post the COVID-19 pandemic. Margin should surprise as pricing power rises for the company, it added. It is 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 2,247.

Citi believes strategic investment in retail could lead to a valuation premium for RIL being ascribed. HSBC, on the other hand, added that this could start another round of potential investments.