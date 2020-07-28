Market Rs 1,00,000 invested in this company 4 months back could be worth 3X now Updated : July 28, 2020 07:53 AM IST Jubilant Sciences' biggest rally was seen this year when the stock climbed 223 percent in just four months despite COVID-19 negative effect. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in pharma firm in Q1FY21. He held 81,45,800 shares in the firm in last quarter against 70,25,000 shares held in the March quarter. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply