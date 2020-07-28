  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Rs 1,00,000 invested in this company 4 months back could be worth 3X now

Updated : July 28, 2020 07:53 AM IST

Jubilant Sciences' biggest rally was seen this year when the stock climbed 223 percent in just four months despite COVID-19 negative effect.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in pharma firm in Q1FY21. He held 81,45,800 shares in the firm in last quarter against 70,25,000 shares held in the March quarter.
Rs 1,00,000 invested in this company 4 months back could be worth 3X now

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

After 1,100 job cuts in May, Swiggy further lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

After 1,100 job cuts in May, Swiggy further lays off 350 employees due to COVID-19 impact

Coronavirus news highlights: Mumbai's COVID situation improves; Karnataka records 5,300 cases, tally crosses 1 lakh mark

Coronavirus news highlights: Mumbai's COVID situation improves; Karnataka records 5,300 cases, tally crosses 1 lakh mark

Mindspace Business Parks REIT public issue subscribed 38% on Day 1 of bidding

Mindspace Business Parks REIT public issue subscribed 38% on Day 1 of bidding

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement