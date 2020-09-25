Route Mobile's shares zoom 182% over its issue price in 5 days; Goldman Sachs ups stake

Route Mobile's shares has been rallying since two days after the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) Goldman Sachs upped stake to 5.23 percent on Tuesday. The stock gained as much as 9 percent to Rs 988 per share on the NSE. At 1:10 pm, the shares lost substantial gains to trade 0.60 percent higher to Rs 909.

The stock made a stellar debut, leaving behind the likes of DMart and IRCTC to open with a premium of 100 percent against the issue price of Rs 350 on the BSE.

In the last five sessions, the stock has already delivered 182 percent returns to its shareholders, against the issue price.

On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs had acquired 25.74 lakhs equity shares or 4.53 percent of the total paid-up equity. Looking at the gains, the FPI bought additional 3.99 lakh equity shares of the company or 0.7 percent of the total paid-up equity on Wednesday, said Route's exchange filing.

Moreover, Kuwait Investment Authority A/C Kuwait Investment Auth FD 225 had earlier bought 5,78,504 shares at Rs 697.25 per share, said media reports.

Through the IPO, the company has raised about Rs 600 crore with fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and offer-for-sale of Rs 360 crore. Through anchor investors, the company raised Rs 180 crore.

Route Mobile is one of the leading providers of the cloud-communication platform as a service to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNOs). It provides voice, email, and omnichannel communication, SMS analytics, firewall, filtering and monetization, SMS hubbing and Instant Virtual Number solutions.