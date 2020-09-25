  • SENSEX
Route Mobile's shares zoom 182% over its issue price in 5 days; Goldman Sachs ups stake

Updated : September 25, 2020 03:44 PM IST

The stock gained as much as 9 percent to Rs 988 per share on the NSE.
The stock made a stellar debut, leaving behind the likes of DMart and IRCTC to open with a premium of 100 percent against the issue price of Rs 350 on the BSE.
