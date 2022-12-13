Route Mobile arm to provide SMS-related services to Uganda Telecom Corporation

Route Mobile added that it has captured a significant share of the CPaaS market in some of the largest African countries.

Uganda Telecommunications Corporation Ltd. (UCTL) has appointed 365squared Ltd., a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of leading Indian cloud communication platform provider Route Mobile, as its exclusive partner for SMS Firewall and A2P SMS Monetisation Solutions and Services.

365squared Ltd. will provide comprehensive AI, Machine Learning-based A2P SMS firewall solutions and managed services to empower Uganda Telecom to effectively analyse A2P SMS traffic terminating on its network.

Route Mobile, as an exclusive Gateway for Uganda Telecom, will leverage its reach across global enterprises to maximise A2P SMS volumes terminating on the UTCL network.

Route Mobile is a leading communication platform as a service (CPaaS) provider to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators.

The partnership with Uganda Telecom demonstrates the company's strong focus on the African market and it expects to achieve a leadership position in the Ugandan CPaaS market. Route Mobile added that it has captured a significant share of the CPaaS market in some of the largest African countries.

Uganda Telecommunications Corporation is Uganda’s government-owned mobile and internet service provider. Uganda Telecom has the largest fixed-line network and is also the largest internet service provider in that country. UTCL has launched its Next Generation Network which delivers voice, data, and video services over a single network.

365squared is an international managed services provider to the mobile network operator community.