Route Mobile launches its new security service suite Trusense at Mobile World Congress 2023

Route Mobile Ltd., a leading global communication platform as a service (CPaaS) provider, has launched a new suite of digital identity protection and security services. Named TruSense, the suite will help in securing digital transactions while allowing businesses to authenticate end users in a reliable manner.
The company launched the new service suite at the Mobile World Congress 2023, which started in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday.
TruSense will be able to address security concerns such as identity theft, forgery, sim swap, phishing, smishing, and online fraud through an identity and security framework.
This framework will use artificial intelligence as well as machine learning to perform a real-time risk assessment for each authentication event. This will allow companies to have safe authentication even without the use of OTPs. The suite will be used for activities like online transactions, onboarding activities, and KYC document verification.
TruSense will be operating under TruSense Identity Ltd., which itself will function as a dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) of Route Mobile (UK) Ltd.
Trusense Identity Ltd. will have its own product management and engineering development teams. The independent teams will also be using the expertise and technology from Masivian S.A.S, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile (UK) Ltd., as well as from Route Mobile Ltd.
Shares of Route Mobile ended 0.22 percent lower at Rs 1,334 on Monday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
