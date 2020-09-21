Market Route Mobile's shares slip nearly 6% on profit-booking after bumper listing of 102% premium over issue price Updated : September 21, 2020 12:27 PM IST On the NSE, it opened at Rs 717, a massive 104.9 percent premium over IPO price. At 12:30 pm, the shares slipped nearly 5 percent to Rs 674.10 on BSE, while on NSE, it was down 5.86 percent to Rs 675/ share. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.