Route Mobile's shares slip nearly 6% on profit-booking after bumper listing of 102% premium over issue price

Updated : September 21, 2020 12:27 PM IST

On the NSE, it opened at Rs 717, a massive 104.9 percent premium over IPO price.
At 12:30 pm, the shares slipped nearly 5 percent to Rs 674.10 on BSE, while on NSE, it was down 5.86 percent to Rs 675/ share.
