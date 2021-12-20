Looking to disrupt fintech industry with payment solution: Route Mobile

Route Mobile's Gautam Badalia told CNBC-TV18 the payment solution, which it expects to disrupt the fintech industry with, will be margin accretive for the company.

Platform as a service (PaaS) company Route Mobile's Group Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer, Gautam Badalia, told CNBC-TV18 the firm is looking to disrupt the fintech industry with its payment solution.

Route Mobile is taking its payment solution to enterprises currently, and will aggregate its UPI channels over its communication platform as a service (CPaaS) stack, Badalia said.

“Payment Solution will be significantly margin accretive. We will have a take rate on the GMB or the volumes that we will be processing through our apps or through our CPaaS stack,” he added.

“We very recently closed on qualified institutional placement (QIP) where we raised about Rs 865 crore and a large part of that will definitely be used to bolster our product capabilities; kind of look at a product line expansion, as well as geographical expansion,” he said.

According to Badalia, Route Mobile expects to grow at 30 percent in the current financial year.

Application-to-person (A2P) SMS communication unit will continue to grow at 20-25 percent, he added.