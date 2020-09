The Rs 600-crore initial public offer of Route Mobile, a cloud communications service provider, was fully subscribed on the first day of its listing and ended with a stellar response from the investors. The IPO was subscribed 74.13 times on the last day of its bidding. It received bids for 89.23 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.2 crore shares.

Route Mobile has already garnered Rs 180 crore from 15 anchor investors including Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and SBI Life Insurance among others.

You can check the status of your bid here: ipo.alankit.com. Remember, the details will only appear post allotment on September 16.

Choose Route Mobile as the name of the company from the drop-down menu and enter the application number or Demat account number or PAN to check if you have got any allotment.

It is to be noted that the Route Mobile IPO name will only be available in the drop-down menu after the allotment basis has been finalised.

You can also check your IPO allotment status on the BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Applicants can also visit the Registrar website (KFinTech ) to check status.

Visit the registrar’s website here.

Click on 'Select Company' and click on Route Mobile IPO.

Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN Card details, the application number or client ID.

Enter the captcha and click 'submit'.

It is important to note that Zerodha doesn't provide IPO allotment status. Therefore, one has to check it directly on BSE or other sites mentioned above.

For Route Mobile, the basis of allotment will be announced on September 16, and the listing could be expected on September 21.