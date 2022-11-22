Route Mobile gets CITC license to open sales offices in Saudi Arabia

This license is mandatory for any company or a technology provider to conduct a local SMS business.

Cloud communications platform service provider Route Mobile will open a local office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which will help the company to expand its operations in the Gulf region.

Route Mobile has also obtained the “CITC License” from Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), which regulates the information and communication technology sector in Saudi Arabia.

This license is mandatory for any company or a technology provider to conduct a local SMS business. It is mandated to host local platforms in the country to ensure all the data is stored locally and meets the region’s data security guidelines.

Route Mobile is a leading Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider to enterprises, OTT players, and mobile network operators.

The company expects around 1.5 billion SMS volume to pass through its local platform in the Gulf country. It will also hire more employees in Saudi Arabia to support the services.

Saudi Arabia is the largest and fastest-growing market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with a population of almost 34 million people, according to Route Mobile. The company will now offer its entire CPaaS product portfolio including A2P SMS to enterprise clients and the Small and Medium Businesses in the Kingdom, after obtaining the CITC licence.

The telecom service provider aims to enhance the customer experience through omni-channel communication like SMS, email, WhatsApp, and in-app notifications. This will enable enterprises and brands in the Gulf Cooperation Council region to deepen their customer engagement in a seamless manner.

The company has a client base across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, ecommerce entities and travel aggregators.