Roundup 2019: The best year global financial markets have ever had?

Updated : December 24, 2019 01:47 PM IST

Wall Street and MSCI's near 50-country world index have both stormed to record highs after 30 percent and 24 percent leaps.
Riskier high-yield debt, corporate bonds and local currency emerging market bonds and have all brought in between 11-14 percent.
Tech has remained top more broadly. Apple may just have lost its crown as world's most valuable firm to Saudi Aramco but it can console itself with its 77 percent leap this year.
