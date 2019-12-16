Roundup 2019: Nifty Pharma cracks 9%; only 3 stocks in green
Updated : December 16, 2019 12:30 PM IST
The Nifty Pharma index has been under pressure in 2019, falling 9 percent on the back of USFDA observations, pricing pressure.
Only 3 stocks from Nifty pharma index gave positive returns in 2019 - Divi's Labs (up 25 percent), Dr. Reddy's (up 8 percent), and Sun Pharma (up 0.4 percent).
According to analysts, generic drug manufacturers suffered from pricing pressure, regulatory challenges, entry of new players, currency fluctuations and lower purchasing power.
