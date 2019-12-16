Roundup 2019: Nifty Pharma cracks 9%; only 3 stocks in green

Even as Nifty50 index gained 11 percent in 2019 in 2019, Nifty Pharma index was a drag on the NSE, falling about 9 percent on the back of USFDA observations, pricing pressure, increasing R&D expenses, and fixed-dose combinations (FDC) ban, among others. .

The fall in the sectoral index was led by Glenmark Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Piramal enterprises, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Lupin, and Biocon. These stocks fell between 5.5 percent and 50 percent this year. Only 3 stocks from the sector that gave positive returns in 2019 were Divi's Labs (up 25 percent), Dr. Reddy's (up 8 percent), and Sun Pharma (up 0.4 percent).

According to analysts, generic manufacturers suffered from pricing pressure, regulatory challenges, entry of new players, currency fluctuations and lower purchasing power.

However, the recent quarter (Q2) saw some improvement in the sector, led by stabilisation of raw material prices, price hikes and stable growth.

A focus on growing key brands and increasing acceptance of patented products have boosted the recent performance of multinational pharma companies in India, CLSA said in a report.

"The multiplier effect generated by power brands and launches from parent’s pipeline should sustain this trend. These firms are better placed to withstand disruption from government policies. Strong balance sheets add a defensive characteristic to pharma stocks," the report stated.

It expected that the pharma market in the country to enjoy a 10 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching $55 billion by 2030, due to a rise in chronic ailments. Strengthened intellectual property right (IPR) laws make it attractive for parents of MNCs to launch new products in India and momentum should boost expansion, the report further said.

Glenmark Pharma was the top loser in the index, down 50 percent in 2019. The stock, which was priced over Rs 600 in the beginning of the year, has reduced to about Rs 340 level.

Aurobindo Pharma also tanked 34 percent in 2019. In Q2, it reported a 4.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 639.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, on higher expenses.

Besides that, Piramal Enterprises fell 29 percent, Cadila Healthcare declined 24 percent, Cipla lost 11 percent, Lupin shed 10 percent and Biocon slipped 5 percent in 2019.