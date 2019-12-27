Roundup 2019: Largecaps ruled, but these midcap, smallcap stocks defied the trend
Updated : December 27, 2019 12:52 PM IST
2019 remained a volatile year for investors with the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaling record highs largely driven by a largecaps even as the broader markets remained sluggish.
During the year, while benchmark Sensex rose nearly 15 percent, the BSE midcap index fell 3 percent and the smallcap index cracked 8 percent in this period.
However, some stocks defied the broader market downtrend in 2019 to deliver over 50-100 percent returns for the year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more