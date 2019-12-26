#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Roundup 2019: Healthcare stocks in neck-to-neck competition

Updated : December 26, 2019 04:18 PM IST

In the last one year, Dr Lal Pathlabs (DLP) has risen 50 percent while its competitor Metropolis Healthcare surged 46 percent since April 15 this year.
In terms of financial earnings and ratios over the recent years, DLP and Metropolis had a neck-to-neck tough fight.
Last month, CLSA published a research report on DLP, retaining the ‘buy’ rating on the stock with the target price increased to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,330 earlier.
Roundup 2019: Healthcare stocks in neck-to-neck competition
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV