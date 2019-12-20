Market
Roundup 2019: Chemicals give handsome returns, Deepak Nitrite climbs 64% this year
Updated : December 20, 2019 06:31 AM IST
The big reason behind the surge in the chemical stocks is its utility, which will never end as it is used by all the sectors.
This year, stocks like Vinati Organics, Navin Fluorine, Deepak Nitrite, Granules India and few others continued their rise despite the global slowdown.
In the last 10 years, Vinati Organics rallied the most. The stock has given 3,200 percent returns.
