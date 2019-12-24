Roundup 2019: A year of turbulence for domestic airlines
Updated : December 24, 2019 04:12 PM IST
The rise in crude oil prices and engine issues in Pratt &Whitney (P&W) also resulted in some cooling off from IndiGo and SpiceJet's shares.
Talking about the whole sector, there are currently 7 operating airlines in India, which saw a 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net income during the July-September quarter this year.
On a year-to-date basis (YTD), SpiceJet's shares rose only 6 percent while IndiGo saw returns of about 11 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more