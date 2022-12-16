Rossell India board approves demerger of defence, aerospace business into separate entity

The demerged businesses accounted for over 51 percent or Rs 149.80 crore of the total turnover of Rossell India Ltd.

Rossell India Limited (RIL) on Friday announced its board has approved the demerger of its aerospace and defence businesses under Rossell Techsys Division into a separate entity. The new company will be named Rossell Techsys Ltd.

The board in its meeting on Friday also approved a proposal for the conversion of 10 lakh compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each issued to holding company BMG Enterprises Ltd. into equity shares.

The demerger of Rossell Techsys Division will enable both RIL and the resulting company to enhance business operations by streamlining operations, more efficient management control and outlining independent growth strategies.

RIL is engaged in the business of cultivation, manufacture and sales of tea via the Rossell Tea Division and in the aerospace and defence business, which has its engineering and manufacturing centre in Bengaluru, via Rossell Techsys Division.

The demerged businesses accounted for over 51 percent or Rs 149.80 crore of the total turnover of Rossell India Ltd. After the demerger, the company looks to exploit the growth potential of defence, aerospace and tea businesses with a focused approach.

The new undertaking will be able to target and attract new investors with specific knowledge, expertise and risk appetite corresponding to their own businesses.

The resulting company will continue to operate under RIL.

Pursuant to the demerger scheme, the equity shares issued by the resulting company would be listed on BSE and NSE and will unlock the value of the Demerged Undertaking for the shareholders of RIL.

Shares of Rossell Industries closed 2.93 percent lower at Rs 336 on the BSE on Friday.