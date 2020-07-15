Market Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed nearly 3 times on second day of bidding Updated : July 15, 2020 08:00 AM IST After receiving 60 percent subscription on the first day of IPO bidding, Rossari Biotech was subscribed 2.97 times on the second day on Tuesday. By 5 pm, the issue attracted bids for 24,270,750 shares, which was 2.97 times the total issue size of 81,73,530, according to the NSE data. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply