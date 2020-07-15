Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed nearly 3 times on second day of bidding

After receiving 60 percent subscription on the first day of IPO bidding, Rossari Biotech was subscribed 2.97 times on the second day on Tuesday.

By 5 pm, the issue attracted bids for 24,270,750 shares, which was 2.97 times the total issue size of 81,73,530, according to the NSE data.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 2.75 times, non- institutional investors 4.34 times, and retail individual investors 2.51 times.

Price range for Rossari Biotech IPO has been fixed at Rs 423-425 per share.

A few brokerages raised concerns over the company's near-term future, meanwhile most of them remained bullish about the issue given it's primary business of specialty chemicals and HPPC (home and personal care) segment.

According to a few media reports, the unlisted shares are demanding a premium of 30-35 percent over the IPO price in the grey market. Some traders are expecting the issue to close at a higher premium till close date (July 15).

The company said that the net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, repaying certain debt availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

On Friday, the company raised Rs 149 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemicals manufacturing firm with focus on home and personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals and animal health and nutrition products.