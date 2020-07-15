  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed nearly 3 times on second day of bidding

Updated : July 15, 2020 08:00 AM IST

After receiving 60 percent subscription on the first day of IPO bidding, Rossari Biotech was subscribed 2.97 times on the second day on Tuesday.
By 5 pm, the issue attracted bids for 24,270,750 shares, which was 2.97 times the total issue size of 81,73,530, according to the NSE data.
Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed nearly 3 times on second day of bidding

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold steadies above USD 1,800 as virus fears, US-China tensions rise

Gold steadies above USD 1,800 as virus fears, US-China tensions rise

Infosys Q1FY21 Earnings: Here are the key expectations

Infosys Q1FY21 Earnings: Here are the key expectations

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion, Oyo’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ and other top startup stories of the day

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion, Oyo’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ and other top startup stories of the day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement