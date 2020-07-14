Market Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 60% on Day 1 Updated : July 14, 2020 08:35 AM IST The initial public offer (IPO) of Rs 496 crore specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech was subscribed 60 percent on the first day of bidding. The IPO received bids for 49,30,030 shares against the total issue size of 81,73,530 shares. Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 423-425 per share. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply