  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 60% on Day 1

Updated : July 14, 2020 08:35 AM IST

The initial public offer (IPO) of Rs 496 crore specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech was subscribed 60 percent on the first day of bidding.
The IPO received bids for 49,30,030 shares against the total issue size of 81,73,530 shares.
Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 423-425 per share.
Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 60% on Day 1

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally hits 9-lakh mark; 1 lakh cases added in just 3 days

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally hits 9-lakh mark; 1 lakh cases added in just 3 days

Wipro Q1FY21 Earnings: What to expect today?

Wipro Q1FY21 Earnings: What to expect today?

Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 60% on Day 1

Rossari Biotech IPO subscribed 60% on Day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement