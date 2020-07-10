Market Rossari Biotech IPO issue to open on July 13; should you subscribe? Updated : July 10, 2020 05:05 PM IST Specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech will open its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 423- Rs 425 per share. The three-day share sale will close on July 15, seeking to raise nearly Rs 496 crore. Two prominent brokerages have positive comments on the company regarding it's primary business. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply