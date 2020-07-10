  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Rossari Biotech IPO issue to open on July 13; should you subscribe?

Updated : July 10, 2020 05:05 PM IST

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech will open its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 423- Rs 425 per share.
The three-day share sale will close on July 15, seeking to raise nearly Rs 496 crore.
Two prominent brokerages have positive comments on the company regarding it's primary business.
Rossari Biotech IPO issue to open on July 13; should you subscribe?

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

SIP calculator: Here's how much you should invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

SIP calculator: Here's how much you should invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by financials; settle the week 1.5% higher

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by financials; settle the week 1.5% higher

Pharma sector Q1 preview: Brokerages expect a weak quarter, list top picks

Pharma sector Q1 preview: Brokerages expect a weak quarter, list top picks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement