Rossari Biotech IPO issue to open on July 13; should you subscribe?

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Rossari Biotech will open its initial public offering (IPO) on July 13, with a price band of Rs 423- Rs 425 per share. This is the first company to be listed after SBI Cards & Payments in March.

The three-day share sale will close on July 15, seeking to raise nearly Rs 496 crore. The issue will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale component of up to 1,05,00,000 equity shares.

The issue size is pegged around Rs 494-Rs 496 crore.

According to a few media reports, the unlisted shares are demanding a premium of 30-35 percent over the IPO price in the grey market. Some traders are expecting the issue to close at a higher premium till close date (July 15).

But should you subscribe to the IPO?

After a 4-month period of a dry lackluster IPO market, Rossari Biotech has decided to break the lull and grab investors' attention. Two prominent brokerages have positive comments on the company given its primary business.

"The company is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, and has a had 100,000 tpa specialty chemical manufacturing plant in Silvassa, Gujarat. Further, it is coming out with another 132,500 tpa at Dahej expected to be complete by March, 2021," said Anand Rathi report with a 'subscribe' call on the IPO.

According to the brokerage, at the higher end (Rs 425/share) of the issue band, the stock is valued at ~19.9x EV/EBITDA and ~33.1x P/E on FY20 figures. Galaxy, Atul and Fine Organics trade at FY20 P/E multiples of 24.3x, 20.7x and 36.3x respectively. Therefore, Rossari's multiple is within the comfortable range of the sector average.

It also added that the growth prospects on the greater capacity and increase in demand for the products coupled with high return ratios and historic growth are an attractive opportunity.

Kotak Securities in its report did not rate the IPO but listed out the strengths of the company.

According to the brokerage, "The company's diversified product portfolio addresses the needs of varied and long-standing customers across industries. Strong research & development capabilities with a focus on innovation and sustainability will profit the company."