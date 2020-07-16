Market Rossari Biotech IPO huge hit among investors, subscribed about 79 times on final day of bidding Updated : July 16, 2020 09:59 AM IST The initial public offer (IPO) of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. It received bids for 64,87,33,645 shares against the total issue size of 81,73,530 shares, according to data available with the NSE. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply