Business
Rossari Biotech files Rs 700-crore IPO papers with Sebi
Updated : December 18, 2019 07:40 PM IST
Rossari Biotech's IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares to the tune of Rs 150 crore and sale of 1.05 crore equity shares by the company's promoters through offer-for-sale route.
Market sources said the IPO size will be worth Rs 700 crore.
The Mumbai-based company may consider a private placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.
