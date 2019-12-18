TOP NEWS »

Rossari Biotech files Rs 700-crore IPO papers with Sebi

Updated : December 18, 2019 07:40 PM IST

Rossari Biotech's IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares to the tune of Rs 150 crore and sale of 1.05 crore equity shares by the company's promoters through offer-for-sale route.
Market sources said the IPO size will be worth Rs 700 crore.
The Mumbai-based company may consider a private placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.
