Rolex Rings trims listing day gains after strong debut on bourses

After making a bumper debut on Dalal Street on Monday, shares of Gujarat-based Rolex Rings were trading almost six percent lower during the afternoon trading session after the stock was listed at Rs 1,249 on the BSE, marking a premium of 38.78 percent over the issue price of Rs 900.

On NSE, Rolex Rings shares opened at Rs 1,250 - a premium of 38.89 percent.

The listing was in line with analyst expectations considering its massive grey market premium of 50 percent, stellar subscription numbers, favourable secondary market conditions, sticky clientele and positive outlook over bearing rings and auto components industry.

Also Read:

The IPO of Gujarat-based Rolex Rings, one of the leading forged and machined components manufacturers, was subscribed more than 130 times last month.

Rolex Rings IPO was subscribed 143.58 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) bid for the issue 360 times. The retail investor quota was subscribed 24.49 times. Post issue, the promoter shareholding has been brought down to 57.64 percent now while the public shareholding has risen to 42.36 percent.

At 12:40, the shares of Rolex Rings are trading 5.87 percent lower at Rs 1,175.70 apiece on the BSE.