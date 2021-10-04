Robust revenue growth in Q2 drives Avenue Supermarts shares 5% higher

Avenue Supermarts pared early morning gains on Monday to trade 0.38 percent higher at Rs 4,251.80 on the BSE after the company’s standalone revenue from operations jumped nearly 47 percent on year to Rs 7,649.64 crore for the September quarter.

The stock gained five percent earlier today after falling for five consecutive sessions.

Shares of the company have risen 54 percent in 2021 so far, and have rallied 95 percent in the past year. Whereas Nifty500 is up 32 percent Year-To-Date and jumped 60 percent in the past year.

The total number of stores as of September-end stood at 246, Avenue Supermarts said in its business update.

Macquarie said that the company’s business update for the September quarter points to a sharp recovery in demand. This has led the brokerage to upgrade its earnings per share estimates for Avenue Supermarts by three percent for FY22, by one percent for FY23 and one percent for FY24.

The brokerage firm has maintained its ‘outperform’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,950 which implies a near 11 percent upside from today’s high made by the stock.