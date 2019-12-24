Robust returns! This stock turned 10,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh in 10 years. Do you own it?
Updated : December 24, 2019 11:22 AM IST
The stock which stood around Rs 620 in 2009 has risen as much as 3,476 percent to Rs 22,176 in 2019.
An investment of Rs 10,000 in this stock in 2009 would now be over Rs 3.5 lakh currently.
During the last one year, the stock has lost 5.5 percent and fallen over 5 percent since the beginning of this year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more