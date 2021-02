Jeff Chowdhry, Chairman of RLC Ventures gave his take on the Indian market as well as on global markets. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chowdhry said, "From foreign investor's point of view, we have got two choices. The first choice is we stay domestically or we go into India. Now the attractions of India is the longer term, wonderful growth story. But we also got to remind yourself from a foreigner perspective the currency. The Indian rupee has been on a constant depreciation over the last years. So it is very important to bear that in mind that it is not just close your eyes and buy India. It is sort of wonder where the currency is going to do."

"At this levels it is very cautious, it has had a very good run, bond yields are going up and at this point in time I think there is a correction going on in the West. I think that will be followed in India so this correction is expected to continue in my opinion."

On bond yields Chowdhry said, "We are in an environment where we have got recovery and what that means is that yields are going to go up. So what that means is risk assets you have to be much more careful about and what that also means is the economic recovery is the type of traditional, stable companies that you have had in your portfolio maybe had a 100 percent in your portfolio, you have now got to broaden out. So you got to have recovery plays, you got to have economic sensitive plays, you got to have oil and gas plays those are the types of companies but I think you also got to be mindful of the fact with bond yields heading up and continue to head up that is something to be careful about over the next 1-2 years."

