RITES shares jump over 5% post Q2 results; 35% gain in 2019

Updated : November 14, 2019 10:21 AM IST

Shares of RITES ltd quoted at Rs 296.70 on BSE at 10.08 am, up 3.36 percent.
The stock opened at Rs 300 on Thursday and touched a new 52-week high of Rs 303.55.
So far this year, RITES shares have gained over 35 percent, while the one-year return on the stock is over 18 percent.
