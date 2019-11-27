#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
RITES' shares gain over 29% YTD; 10% stake sale fetches Rs 729 crore for govt

Updated : November 27, 2019 12:17 PM IST

The one-year return on the stock is also positive with RITES Ltd shares adding over 29 percent in value.
RITES Ltd's shares have returned over 29 percent year-to-date, despite falling 7.5 percent in the last one week.
The 10 percent offer for sale of RITES was fully subscribed with disinvestment proceeds of Rs 729.44 crore.
