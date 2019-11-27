RITES' shares gain over 29% YTD; 10% stake sale fetches Rs 729 crore for govt

RITES Ltd's shares have returned over 29 percent year-to-date, despite falling 7.5 percent in the last one week. The railways' consultancy firm quoted at Rs 283 apiece on BSE, higher by 0.30 percent, after opening at Rs 283.70. The stock hit the day's high at Rs 285.20. The one-year return on the stock is also positive with RITES Ltd shares adding over 29 percent in value. Axis Securities had recommended a long-term target price of Rs 328 for RITES in its report in early October.

The 10 percent offer for sale of RITES was fully subscribed with disinvestment proceeds of Rs 729.44 crore.

"The government undertook Offer for Sale (OFS) for 10 percent of paid-up equity in RITES Limited on November 22-25. The Base offer was fully subscribed (100.01 percent) with disinvestment proceeds of Rs 729.44 Crore," said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The firm was listed on the bourse in July 2018, after it raised about Rs 466 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The government has so far garnered Rs 17,364.26 crore from disinvestment, but around 82 percent (Rs 14,369.03 crore) of it has been accrued from the ETF funds and not from stake sales, showing that the reliance on funds has worked well for selloff as a strategy.

The Bharat 22 ETF under its second FFO mopped up Rs 4,368.80 crore and CPSE ETF under FPO sixth tranche collected Rs 10,000.32 crore in this financial year, as per the DIPAM data.

The money came from initial public offering of Rail Vikas Nigam (Rs 475.89 crore), IRCTC's IPO (Rs 637.97 crore) and sale of enemy property (Rs 1,882.21 crore), as per DIPAM figures on the proceeds.

RITES reported profits of Rs 237.21 crore for the September quarter as against a profit of Rs 111.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said its consultancy business has provided revenue of Rs 255 crore against Rs 284 crore in Q2FY19. The lower revenue is largely due to prolonged monsoon affecting project management consultancy fee and some projects not reaching their billing stages.

The consultancy business has been able to register a gross profit margin of 44.5 percent.

Rajeev Mehrotra, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Limited, said, "I am glad to share that RITES has reported its highest-ever quarterly and half-yearly performance driven by growth in exports, turnkey works and leasing, besides consultancy continues to be the key segment. Our focus on exports has been productive and we are seeing steady upward momentum from clients."