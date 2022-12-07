English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Ritco Logistics adds multiple new customers across tiles, green energy in November

Ritco Logistics adds multiple new customers across tiles, green energy in November

Ritco Logistics adds multiple new customers across tiles, green energy in November
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 6:09:41 PM IST (Published)

Ritco has started logistics services from multiple locations for its top tier new customers.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Ritco Logistics share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Ritco Logistics has closed a contract with a Gujarat-based Tiles and Synthetic Marbles manufacturer to cater to the logistic movement of their depots and end users.


The company informed the bourses that a green energy manufacturer, with a capacity of over 1,200 MW, has also signed a contract with Ritco to carry solar panels to their warehouses across India along with project movements.

In addition, Ritco has also started logistics services from multiple locations for its top-tier new customers, which have been added to its existing portfolio of paints, beverages, ceramics, and plastics.

In a monthly business update, Ritco said that it implemented online vehicle tracking in collaboration with a service provider in November. Further, it has implemented automated message services for Pan-India vehicle movements.

Ritco reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6.4 crore for the September quarter, a growth of 48.4 percent year-on-year. The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 13.44 crore, a growth of 19.5 percent, with margins of 7.03 percent.

The margins were slightly lower compared to the year-ago period due to an increase in employee costs. However, the company expects margins to improve in the coming quarters with a pick up in utilisation levels.

Ritco caters to the Indian market by providing end-to-end supply chain services including logistics and warehousing and has a presence in all major locations across the country.

As on September 30, 2022, Ritco has a fleet size of 176 owned trucks and about 2,500 leased trucks.

Shares of Ritco ended at Rs 196.50, up 0.64 percent on Wednesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Logistics

Previous Article

Retired BPCL head Arun Kumar Singh appointed ONGC chairman for 3 years

Next Article

Tata Tele Business Services to offer Microsoft Azure to small and medium businesses