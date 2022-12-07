Ritco Logistics adds multiple new customers across tiles, green energy in November

Ritco has started logistics services from multiple locations for its top tier new customers.
Ritco Logistics has closed a contract with a Gujarat-based Tiles and Synthetic Marbles manufacturer to cater to the logistic movement of their depots and end users.
The company informed the bourses that a green energy manufacturer, with a capacity of over 1,200 MW, has also signed a contract with Ritco to carry solar panels to their warehouses across India along with project movements.
In addition, Ritco has also started logistics services from multiple locations for its top-tier new customers, which have been added to its existing portfolio of paints, beverages, ceramics, and plastics.
In a monthly business update, Ritco said that it implemented online vehicle tracking in collaboration with a service provider in November. Further, it has implemented automated message services for Pan-India vehicle movements.
Ritco reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6.4 crore for the September quarter, a growth of 48.4 percent year-on-year. The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 13.44 crore, a growth of 19.5 percent, with margins of 7.03 percent.
The margins were slightly lower compared to the year-ago period due to an increase in employee costs. However, the company expects margins to improve in the coming quarters with a pick up in utilisation levels.
Ritco caters to the Indian market by providing end-to-end supply chain services including logistics and warehousing and has a presence in all major locations across the country.
As on September 30, 2022, Ritco has a fleet size of 176 owned trucks and about 2,500 leased trucks.
Shares of Ritco ended at Rs 196.50, up 0.64 percent on Wednesday.