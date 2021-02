US Treasury yields hit one-year highs on Wednesday, lending support to the dollar but pressuring lofty valuations for stocks, as investors reckoned that a stimulus-fuelled global recovery will eventually bring rising inflation. Benchmark ten-year US Treasury yields rose as far as 1.3330 percent in Asia, the highest since February 2020, although they later eased back to 1.2989 percent.

The gap over two-year yields also opened to its widest in nearly three years, as traders figure that short-term monetary policy will stay accommodative, even as the world bounces back from the pandemic. The prospect of better risk-free returns weighed on equities and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was stalled just shy of Tuesday’s record peak.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.7 percent and S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3 percent after the index posted a small fall overnight. ”You’re basically taking away a deflation worry,” said Rob Carnell, chief economist in Asia at ING.

”It’s a general sense that things are moving back to normal, and probably the single biggest driver of that is the fall in COVID numbers in the US, it’s the re-opening that really delivers you the growth,” he said. New COVID-19 cases in the United States fell for a fifth consecutive week last week.

The bonds selloff, which was jump-started in January when Democrats won control of the US Senate, has now added almost 40 basis points to US 10-year yields this year as investors price in heavy government borrowing for stimulus spending.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones was helped to a record closing high by gains from banks, which benefit from higher yields, while the S&P 500 fell 0.06 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.3 percent. Besides a cooling in stock-market exuberance, gold and the Japanese yen, have been other casualties of the rise in US yields. Gold, which pays no income, tends to fall when yields rise and it touched a two-week low on Wednesday.

The yen is sensitive to US rates because Japanese yields are anchored and higher US returns can attract investment flows out of yen and into dollars. The yen hit a five-month low against the dollar on Wednesday and has lost 2.7 percent this year.

CHILL

Front-month gas futures also jumped as much as 10 percent to a more than three-month high, though a stronger US dollar has since pared some of the rise.

US crude futures slipped 0.6 percent to USD 59.71 a barrel on Wednesday after poking above USD 60 on Tuesday, while Brent crude futures were also down 0.6 percent at USD 62.95.

In currency markets, the dollar’s strength was applying broad pressure. The euro dipped below its 20-day moving average to USD 1.2083.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars each slipped a fraction and the British pound, which has been surging as vaccinations roll out rapidly across the United Kingdom, was forced back below USD 1.39 and last sat at USD 1.3874.

”Tonight’s release of the … minutes is likely to reinforce the notion that the Fed is committed to keeping rates low for a longer period of time,” Sophia Ng, an analyst at MUFG Bank at Singapore, said in a note to clients.

Earnings reports this week from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp and Marriott International Inc will also be scrutinized for signs of a pickup in global travel demand.