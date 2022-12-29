Rising Sun Holdings purchase shares worth Rs 124.9 crore in Poonawalla Fincorp, stock up over 1%

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, on Monday, initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 350. Motilal Oswal's price target implies a potential upside of close to 28 percent from Friday's closing levels.

Rising Sun Holdings Private Ltd has been on a purchasing spree. The company has purchased 0.43 crore shares of Poonawalla Fincorp at an average price of Rs 289.1 per share. In the last three trading sessions, Rising Sun have purchased shares worth Rs 124.9 crore from the market.

Purchase Rs, crore Dec 26 32.84 Dec 27 26.15 Dec 28 65.91

Rising Sun now holds 62.1 percent stake in the company, vs the earlier 61.5 percent.

The brokerage is anticipating a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in assets under management (AUM) of 37 percent and a net profit CAGR of 65 percent until financial year 2025. Courtesy the low leverage, the company's Return on Assets (RoA) are likely to be at 4.8 percent and Return on Equity (RoE) to be 12 percent until the financial year 2025 period.

The Adar Poonawalla-controlled non-banking finance company recently approved the sale of its housing subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd. to TPG (Perseus SG Pte Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC) for Rs 3,900 crore.

The deal with TPG is priced at valuation of P/BV of 3.4x Q2FY23. The deal would get Rs 51 per share as EPS into Poonawala Fincorp. Emkay Global gives a hold call on the company's shares with a target price of Rs 270.

Poonawala Fincorp is an NBFC engaged in consumer and small business financing in personal loans loans to professionals, business loans, SME loans, pre-owned car finance, medical equipment loans and auto lease segments.

It operates across 21 states with a lean branch network and standalone assets under management of Rs132 billion as of September 2022. The NBFC, formerly known as Magma Fincorp, was acquired by the Poonawalla Group in May 2021 for Rs 35 billion.