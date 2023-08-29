Rishabh Instruments IPO opens on August 30 — what are GMP signals ahead of subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rishabh Instruments will open for subscription on Wednesday, August 30. The issue closes on September 1 and the anchor investors' allocation will be done later today.

Ahead of the issue opening, shares of Rishabh Instruments are commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 75. The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the IPO shares can be bought and sold till the listing.

What should investors do?

Analysts at brokerage house Anand Rathi have a 'subscribe' rating to the issue, considering the IPO is fairly priced. The brokerage has recommended investors to subscribe to the issue for the long term.

"At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/E (price-earnings) of 34.3 times FY23 earnings with a market cap of Rs 16,740 million (Rs 1,674 crore) post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 11.67 percent," Anand Rathi said.

The global energy efficiency solution company will sell its shares in the range of Rs 418-441 apiece, where investors can bid for a minimum of 34 shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter.

About the offer

The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue of Rs 75 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 94.28 lakh shares. Considering the upper end of the price band, the firm is set to raise Rs 491 crore through the IPO, valuing it at Rs 1,600 crore.

Under the OFS, Asha Narendra Goliya will offload about 15 lakh equity shares, while Rishabh Narendra Goliya will tender four lakh equity shares and 5.18 lakh shares will be offloaded by Narendra Rishabh Goliya (HUF). Meanwhile, SACEF Holdings II too will tender up to 70 lakh equity shares.

The proceeds from the fresh issuance worth Rs 59.50 crore will be used towards financing the cost towards the expansion of the Nashik manufacturing facility and general corporate purposes.

About 50 percent of the public offer is set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent reserved for non-institutional investors and the rest 35 percent for retail investors.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Mirae Asset Capital Markets (India) are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 6, and the credit of shares will be on September 8. Shares of Rishabh Instruments will be listed on the exchanges, with September 11 as the tentative date of listing.

Company overview

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 569 crore in fiscal 2023 against Rs 470.25 crore a year ago, whereas net profit stood at Rs 49.6 crore in FY23 versus Rs 49.65 crore.

Rishabh Instruments is a global engineering solution provider operating in large addressable markets and can benefit from industrialisation trends.

The company supplies a wide range of electrical measurement and process optimisation equipment, and are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of devices under its brand across several sectors.