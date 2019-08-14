RIL's single-day gain in market cap higher than mcap of 19 Nifty stocks
Updated : August 14, 2019 12:47 PM IST
RIL's market cap rose to Rs 808,075.31 crore, just below Rs 825,318.25 crore of Tata Consultancy Services.
On Tuesday, the stock price jumped 9.7 percent to settle at Rs 1,274.75 per share on the NSE.
