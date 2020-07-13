RIL's shares surge over 3%, hit all-time high post Qualcomm's investment in Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries' share price hit an all-time high on Monday after the company received 13th investment from Qualcomm towards Jio Platforms. The American firm will invest Rs 730 crore for 0.15 percent stake in RIL's technology arm.

The stock gained as much as 3.24 percent to Rs 1,939 per share on the NSE. The shares remained in-line at 9:40 am, trading 2.85 percent higher to Rs 1,931.50. In fact, the stock in over last three months has delivered whopping returns of 121 percent to its shareholders.

Moreover, Reliance Industries is now the first ever Indian company to hit the market capitalisation of Rs 12 lakh crore. In less than one month, the company's market cap rose to Rs 12 lakh crore from Rs 11 lakh crore.

Jio Plaforms has so far raised Rs 118,318.45 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.

Qualcomm's investment is at a similar valuation to the other recent investments in Jio – equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Among brokerages, Credit Suisse maintained 'neutral' stance on the oil-to-technology giant RIL with target price raised to Rs 1,690.

According to the brokerage, significant progress is made in many of Jio’s non-wireless verticals. We increase JIo's enterprise value to $88.5 billion by including Jio's non-wireless verticals, it added.

Qualcomm is an American public multinational corporation headquartered in San Diego, California and incorporated in Delaware. It creates intellectual property, semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology. Qualcomm was established in 1985.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)