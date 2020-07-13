  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

RIL's shares surge over 3%, hit all-time high post Qualcomm's investment in Jio Platforms

Updated : July 13, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Reliance Industries' share price hit an all-time high on Monday after the company received 13th investment from Qualcomm towards Jio Platforms.
The American firm will invest Rs 730 crore for 0.15 percent stake in RIL's technology arm. 
The stock gained as much as 3.24 percent to Rs 1,939 per share on the NSE
RIL's shares surge over 3%, hit all-time high post Qualcomm's investment in Jio Platforms

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Tata Consumer Products agreement end: Over 1,000 jobs may be lost, say distributors

Tata Consumer Products agreement end: Over 1,000 jobs may be lost, say distributors

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth EUR 1,78,000 from EU, US

Steel Strips Wheels bags orders worth EUR 1,78,000 from EU, US

Avenue Supermarts falls over 6% after COVID disruptions hit Q1FY21 earnings

Avenue Supermarts falls over 6% after COVID disruptions hit Q1FY21 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement