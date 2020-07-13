Market RIL's shares surge over 3%, hit all-time high post Qualcomm's investment in Jio Platforms Updated : July 13, 2020 10:02 AM IST Reliance Industries' share price hit an all-time high on Monday after the company received 13th investment from Qualcomm towards Jio Platforms. The American firm will invest Rs 730 crore for 0.15 percent stake in RIL's technology arm. The stock gained as much as 3.24 percent to Rs 1,939 per share on the NSE Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply