Market RIL's shares surge nearly 3% after KKR's investment in Reliance Retail Updated : September 23, 2020 09:38 AM IST The stock rose as much as 2.94 percent to Rs 2,276.20 per share on the NSE. At 9:23 am, the shares traded 2.62 percent higher to Rs 2,269.10. On September 9, private equity giant Silver Lake Partners also said that it will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.75 percent stake. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.