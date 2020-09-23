  • SENSEX
RIL's shares surge nearly 3% after KKR's investment in Reliance Retail

Updated : September 23, 2020 09:38 AM IST

The stock rose as much as 2.94 percent to Rs 2,276.20 per share on the NSE. At 9:23 am, the shares traded 2.62 percent higher to Rs 2,269.10. 
On September 9, private equity giant Silver Lake Partners also said that it will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.75 percent stake.
