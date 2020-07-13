  • SENSEX
RIL shares gain 3% to close at record level after Qualcomm deal; market cap tops Rs 12 lk cr

Updated : July 13, 2020 08:36 PM IST

Reliance Industries' share price hit an all-time high on Monday after the company received 13th investment from Qualcomm towards Jio Platforms.
The American firm will invest Rs 730 crore for 0.15 percent stake in RIL's technology arm. 
The stock gained as much as 3.24 percent to Rs 1,939 per share on the NSE
