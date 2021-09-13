RIL, TCS, Coal India and more: Check key stocks that moved the most on September 13

Indian shares ended negative on Monday with Nifty50 dipping 0.1 percent at 17,355.30 and Sensex closing 0.2 percent lower at 58,177.76. Losses in financial services stocks and Reliance Industries overshadowed gains in information technology and metal stocks, which led to the 50-stock index closing below the flatline.

Atul Suri, CEO of Marathon Trends — PMS thinks that markets have run-up, and it may be risky to some short-term corrections. According to him, it is not the time to really go out and take a cash call because even in the past, it’s been seen that markets tend to have blowout moves after big crashes.

Here are key stocks that moved the most on Monday:

Reliance Industries

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate announced late on Thursday that the much-awaited rollout of smartphone JioPhone Next is deferred to Diwali, which came as a negative surprise for the investors. RIL’s stock was the worst performer on Nifty 50 and closed 2.3 percent lower at Rs 2,369.80.

Coal India

Mining major Coal India might raise prices of the dry fuel by at least 10-11 percent to mitigate the impact of increased costs and an impending wage revision. Shares of the miner gained the most on Nifty50 and ended 3.9 percent higher at Rs 154.45.

Tata Consultancy Services

Shares of TCS ended 1.3 percent higher at Rs 3841.50 after NXP Semiconductors chose the technology major as its strategic partner to drive its integrated IT services strategy across applications, IT infrastructure and workplace services spanning enterprise, manufacturing and engineering functions.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies closed 12.5 percent higher at Rs 412.50 after the company said its supplements have passed the promising stages of randomised controlled clinical trials in terms of efficacy to resolve post‐COVID fatigue symptoms. The scrip was the biggest gainer on the Nifty500 index.

Goldiam International

Shares of Goldiam International ended nearly 11 percent higher at Rs 1,021.05 after the board approved the company’s buyback proposal for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 45.6 crore. The buyback price is fixed at Rs 1,200, implying a near 12 percent premium to today’s intraday high.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Shares of the small finance lender zoomed 20 percent today after reports said Clix Capital Services is in merger talks with Suryoday Small Finance Bank.