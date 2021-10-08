RIL, Tata Motors, Dixon Tech and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 8

Reliance Industries |
RIL's stock closed nearly 4 percent higher. While the scrip hit a record high intraday, RIL became the only company in the country to touch a market capitalisation of Rs 18 lakh crore.
Tata Motors | The stock ended up, about 2 percent from its previous close, as private equity firm TPG may invest $1 billion or more in the electric vehicles (EV) division of Tata Motors. Besides, a report said Tata Motors is in early talks with Ford to buy the latter’s units in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, which aided gains in the stock.
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals | The stock ended about 16 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty500.
Dixon Technologies | The top Nifty200 gainer ended 8 percent higher after a report said that Dixon Technologies has tied up with Acer for contract manufacturing of laptops, initially for the domestic market and then possibly for exports.
Polycab India | Shares of the company closed 5 percent higher after HSBC initiated coverage on Polycab with a target price of Rs 3,000, suggesting a further upside of around 30 percent.
Tata Consultancy Services | TCS shares ended over 1 percent higher ahead of the company's quarterly results.
