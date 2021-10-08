0

RIL, Tata Motors, Dixon Tech and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 8

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
With the RBI keeping the interest rates unchanged and retaining its 'accommodative' stance, the benchmark indices ended on a strong note. Nifty50 closed 0.6 percent higher at 17895.20 while the Sensex closed at 60059.06, up 0.6 percent on Friday. Here are key stocks that moved the most in trade today:

RIL's stock closed nearly 4 percent higher. While the scrip hit a record high intraday, RIL became the only company in the country to touch a market capitalisation of Rs 18 lakh crore.
Tata motors, tata motors share price, TPG may invest in tata motor's EV division, Tata Motors may buy Ford's units Tata Motors | The stock ended up, about 2 percent from its previous close, as private equity firm TPG may invest $1 billion or more in the electric vehicles (EV) division of Tata Motors. Besides, a report said Tata Motors is in early talks with Ford to buy the latter’s units in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, which aided gains in the stock.
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals share price, stock market, nifty500 top gainer Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals | The stock ended about 16 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty500.
dixon technologies, dixon technologies share price, stock market, tie up with acer Dixon Technologies | The top Nifty200 gainer ended 8 percent higher after a report said that Dixon Technologies has tied up with Acer for contract manufacturing of laptops, initially for the domestic market and then possibly for exports.
Polycab India, Polycab india share price, stock market, hsbc rating Polycab India | Shares of the company closed 5 percent higher after HSBC initiated coverage on Polycab with a target price of Rs 3,000, suggesting a further upside of around 30 percent.
TCS, TCS results today, TCS share price, Tata Consultancy Services, stock market Tata Consultancy Services | TCS shares ended over 1 percent higher ahead of the company's quarterly results.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

