RIL surges over 8% on Facebook’s Rs 43,574 crore investment in Jio

Shares of oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged over 8 percent on Wednesday after it announced that social media giant Facebook will invest Rs 43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) in its subsidiary Jio Platforms for a 9.99 percent stake.

The stock rallied 8.34 percent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,339.20 on the BSE. At 9:50 am, shares of Reliance Industries were trading 5.62 percent higher at Rs 1,305.50 per share.

The investment makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms and values the RIL technology arm at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($66 billion) pre-money enterprise value.

RIL said the goal of this investment was to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, especially for small businesses across the country.

(Also Read: Facebook-Jio deal signals turnaround for telecom, but fewer tariff hikes seen: Jefferies)

The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top 5 listed companies in India by market capitalization, within just three and a half years of launch of commercial services, Reliance Industries said in a release.

Simultaneously, Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail and WhatsApp have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s New Commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp and to support small businesses on WhatsApp.

"In the very near future, JioMart – Jio's digital new commerce platform, and Whatsapp – will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.