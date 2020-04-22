  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

RIL surges over 8% on Facebook’s Rs 43,574 crore investment in Jio

Updated : April 22, 2020 10:06 AM IST

The stock rallied 8.34 percent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,339.20 on the BSE.
RIL said the goal of this investment was to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, especially for small businesses across the country.
RIL surges over 8% on Facebook’s Rs 43,574 crore investment in Jio

You May Also Like

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement