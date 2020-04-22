Market RIL surges over 8% on Facebook’s Rs 43,574 crore investment in Jio Updated : April 22, 2020 10:06 AM IST The stock rallied 8.34 percent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,339.20 on the BSE. RIL said the goal of this investment was to enable new opportunities for businesses of all sizes, especially for small businesses across the country. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365