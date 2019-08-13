Market

RIL shares surge on Saudi Aramco deal, zero-net debt plan

Updated : August 13, 2019 10:35 AM IST

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rallied nearly 9 percent following big bang announcements by Mukesh Ambani at its 42nd annual general meeting.

Deal with Saudi Aramco, commitment to become a net zero debt company, plans of listing Jio and Reliance Retail were some of the major announcements.