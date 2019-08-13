Market
RIL shares surge on Saudi Aramco deal, zero-net debt plan
Updated : August 13, 2019 10:35 AM IST
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rallied nearly 9 percent following big bang announcements by Mukesh Ambani at its 42nd annual general meeting.
Deal with Saudi Aramco, commitment to become a net zero debt company, plans of listing Jio and Reliance Retail were some of the major announcements.
The stock gained as much as 8.8 percent to Rs 1,265 per share on BSE.
