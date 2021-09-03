RIL shares rise after Reliance Retail Ventures acquires controlling stake in Just Dial

Reliance Industries shares rose nearly two percent in early deals on Friday, a day after the conglomerate said its unit Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired the sole control of Just Dial on September 1.

RIL shares rose as much as 1.79 percent to Rs 2,334.60 on the BSE. At 9:33 am, the Reliance Industries stock was up 1.39 percent at Rs 2,325.60 on the bourse, outperforming the headline Sensex index, which was up 0.34 percent and near an all-time high registered minutes ago.

40.98 percent stake in Just Dial. In a regulatory filing after market hours on Thursday, Reliance Industries said Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a

Reliance Retail's acquisition of a controlling stake in Just Dial was announced in July 2021 - its second-largest acquisition. VSS Mani would continue to lead Justdial as managing director and CEO, it had said.

In the filing, RIL said Reliance Retail Ventures acquired 1.31 crore shares of Just Dial at a price of Rs 1,020 apiece from VSS Mani through the block window facility. The acquisition represented 15.63 percent of Just Dial's post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital.

On September 1, pursuant to the preferential issue, Just Dial allotted 2.12 crore

equity shares at Rs 1,022.25 per unit (including a premium of Rs 1,012.25 apiece), representing 25.35 percent of the internet search company's post-preferential issue paid-up share capital.

Reliance Retail Ventures is the holding company of all retail companies under the Reliance Industries group.