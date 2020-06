The share price of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) gained over 1 percent to hit a record high in the early trade on Friday as the company announced that it has become net debt-free after having raised Rs 1.68 lakh crore in under two months.

The stock gained 1.67 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,684.00 apiece on the BSE. At 9:50 am, shares of RIL were trading 1.19 percent higher at Rs 1675.95 with a market cap of above Rs 10.62 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that his company had become net debt-free and fulfilled its promise to shareholders ahead of the original schedule.

The oil-to-technology major has raised Rs 1.15 lakh crore through stake sales to multiple investors in its technology subsidiary Jio Platforms and around Rs 53,000 crore through a rights issue.

"Our net-debt was Rs 161,035 crore, as on 31st March 2020. With these investments, RIL has become net debt-free," Ambani said in the company statement to the stock exchanges.

Further, Ambani reiterated that Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail will be listed within the next five years. In the company's 42nd AGM in 2019, Ambani had said that RIL was aiming to list Jio and retail arm Reliance Retail in the next five years.

“We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in our consumer businesses, Jio and Reliance Retail. We will induct leading global partners in these businesses in the next few quarters, and move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years," said Mukesh Ambani.

On Thursday, RIL announced that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32 percent stake, making it the eleventh public investor in the company in less than two months.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from leading technology investors Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two tranches), Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton and PIF. This is also the largest continuous fundraising by a company, globally.

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has maintained 'Overweight' rating on RIL with a target price of Rs 1,801 per share as it believes that multiple catalysts are in play for the stock such as faster than expected deleveraging, improving demand and margin outlook.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.