Market RIL shares hit all-time high on positive sentiment over Reliance Retail-Silver Lake deal Updated : September 10, 2020 09:56 AM IST The stock rose as much as 2.3 percent to its record high of Rs 2,211 per share on BSE. This is the second large investment by Silver Lake in a Reliance Industries subsidiary. With this deal, Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail now account for over Rs 9 lakh crore of RIL's valuation.