The share price of Reliance Industries gained over a percent on Friday after the company announced that Intel will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in its technology arm Jio Platforms for a 0.39 percent stake. This is the twelfth high-profile investment in the firm in less than three months.

The stock gained as much as 1.4 percent to Rs 1,785 per share on the NSE. However, the stock pared gains later, trading 0.69 percent higher at Rs 1,772.50 per share, at 11:17.

The Intel deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 117,588.45 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two investments), Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF and Intel. This makes investment in Jio Platforms the largest continuous by any company in the world.

Intel is one of the pioneering companies in the technology space and is known for its innovation. Intel Capital, through which the company has invested in Jio Platforms, invests globally in innovative companies with a focus on disruptive technology areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G – opportunities.

Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested $12.9 billion in more than 1,582 companies worldwide, and 692 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger.

