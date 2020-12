The share price of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) gained over 1 percent on Monday after the company and British oil giant BP announced the start of production from the R Cluster, an ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.

RIL and BP are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6 – R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ – which together are expected to meet about 15 percent of India’s gas demand by 2023.

These projects will utilise the existing hub infrastructure in KG D6 block.

The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-technology-retail conglomerate RIL is the operator of KG D6 with a 66.67 percent participating interest and BP holds a 33.33 percent participating interest.

R Cluster is the first of the three projects to come onstream. The field is located about 60 kilometers from the existing KG D6 Control & Riser Platform (CRP) off the Kakinada coast and comprises a subsea production system tied back to CRP via a subsea pipeline.

Located at a water depth of greater than 2000 meters, it is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia. The field is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) in 2021.

"This is a significant milestone in India's energy landscape, for a cleaner and greener gas-based economy. Through our deep-water infrastructure in the Krishna Godavari basin we expect to produce gas and meet the growing clean energy requirements of the nation," RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said.

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley is of the view that the start of gas production from the KG basin is positive and it has major implications for India's energy transition. It will support 48 percent rise in domestic gas supplies.

The new production should contribute 3 percent to earnings and cash flows by 2023, while the company’s domestic E&P profits to rise and contribute 3 percent to earnings, it said.

Morgan Stanley has maintained its Overweight call on RIL stock with a target at Rs 2,247 per share.

The stock gained as much as 1.49 percent to Rs 2,022.00 apiece on the BSE. At 11:42 am, the shares were trading 0.77 percent higher at Rs 2,007 per share on the BSE.